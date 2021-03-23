UrduPoint.com
US Vows To Revitalize NATO Ties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

BRUSSELS,March (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :– The US is committed to rebuild transatlantic ties and revitalize the alliance within NATO, the secretary of state said on Tuesday.

"I've come here to express the United States' steadfast commitment to the alliance which has been the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and stability for the transatlantic community for more than 70 years," Anthony Blinken told a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.

The US top diplomat also pointed out that they "want to revitalize the alliance to make sure it's as strong and effective against the threats of today as it has been in the past.

" Calling the new US secretary of state's first visit to the NATO headquarters a "unique opportunity to start a new chapter in the transatlantic relationship," Stoltenberg welcomed the Biden administration's determination to strengthen the alliance.

The NATO chief reassured Blinked that he was "here not among allies but among friends," and stressed that "only Europe and America together in NATO" were able to face the security challenges of the 21st century.

