US VP Harris Launches Pacific Push With New Embassies, Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The United States launched a major push into the Pacific Wednesday as its Vice President Kamala Harris announcing the opening of two new embassies at a key regional summit.

Washington will open missions in Tonga and Kiribati and also appoint its first-ever Pacific regional envoy, Harris said as she pledged $600 million in funding for the region in her address to the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.

The forum marks the first time Pacific leaders have met since the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China earlier this year.

Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni told AFP his country was "really happy that the US will be opening an embassy in Tonga, it will be the first time".

"It is a big milestone. We are very happy we are finally having a US presence in Tonga," he said.

Forum secretary general Henry Puna also welcomed Harris' announcements, calling them "a breath of fresh air".

"We have a long history of association and friendship with the US. But in recent years, they've gone missing from the region," he told AFP.

