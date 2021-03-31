UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US VP Harris Thanks Guatemalan President For Controlling Honduras Border

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:10 AM

US VP Harris thanks Guatemalan president for controlling Honduras border

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Vice President Kamala Harris thanked the Guatemalan president Tuesday for monitoring the border with Honduras, during a telephone call to discuss the recent surge of Central American migrants into the United States, the White House said.

Harris, appointed last week by President Joe Biden to work with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to address the root causes of the influx of migrants, highlighted Alejandro Giammattei's efforts to "secure Guatemala's southern border," the White House said in a statement.

During the call, Harris and Giammattei discussed the risks of "making the dangerous journey to the United States, especially during a global pandemic," and agreed to work together to "expand opportunity for people in their home countries." Harris's office said the vice president also "reaffirmed" the Biden administration's commitment to "expanding partnerships to benefit the people of the region.

" "They agreed to explore innovative opportunities to create jobs and to improve the conditions for all people in Guatemala and the region, including by promoting transparency and combating crime," the statement said.

Guatemala and Mexico launched a joint military and police operation over the weekend to stop migrants seeking to reach the United States.

Still, at least 300 Hondurans left Tuesday in a new caravan headed for the US border. Since October 2018, more than a dozen caravans have left Honduras, heading north.

Most of the migrants say they are fleeing violence and poverty in their countries, a situation that worsened in 2020 after two devastating hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 100,000 people were apprehended in February at the southern US border, including nearly 9,500 unaccompanied minors, a 28 percent increase over January.

Biden's administration anticipates a 20-year high in migrant arrivals this year.

Related Topics

Police White House Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras January February October Border 2018 2020 All Jobs

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

10 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

8 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

8 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

8 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.