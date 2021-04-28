UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US VP Kamala Harris Meets Virtually With Guatemalans

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

US VP Kamala Harris meets virtually with Guatemalans

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with community leaders in Guatemala as she seeks to address the root cause of undocumented migration to the United States.

"I want to hear about you. I want to hear about your work," she told a dozen community representatives who met at the US embassy in Guatemala City for the online event.

President Joe Biden has assigned Harris the task of dealing with the growing flow of undocumented migrants, mostly from Central America, reaching the southern US border.

She told the group that the US government's focus for aid would not be broad and sweeping but rather a "place-based approach" to assistance.

"We are building a comprehensive strategy that includes business leaders, community leaders" and others, she said.

She added that US officials recognize the "acute factors" causing people to "leave right now," including violence, corruption, poverty, lack of economic opportunity and climate change.

Harris said that she wanted to hear from the community leaders so that she can "know the people behind the statistics.

"I believe you can help me identify the communities who are most need of support," she said, including women, Afro-descendants, indigenous people, and LGBTQ people.

Harris said that she hopes to meet with them when she travels to Guatemala in June.

On Monday Harris told Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei in a virtual call that Washington will give $310 million in humanitarian relief to Central America.

Biden has asked Congress for $861 million to address the causes that drive irregular immigration from Central America, within the framework of his $4 billion plan for the region.

His proposal is included in the budget project for next year that has yet to be discussed and approved by legislators.

Most of the migrants come from the three countries of the Central American Northern Triangle. That area, vulnerable to natural disasters, was hit by two devastating hurricanes in November and is struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic and a prolonged drought.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Washington Budget Drought Guatemala United States June November Border Congress Women Event From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

11 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

11 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

9 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.