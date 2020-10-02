UrduPoint.com
US VP Mike Pence Tests Negative For Covid-19: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative Friday for Covid-19, his spokesman said after President Donald Trump stunned the world by disclosing he has contracted the coronavirus.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for Covid-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19," spokesman Devin O'Malley tweeted.

