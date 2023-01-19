UrduPoint.com

US Wants To See Pakistan In 'economically Sustainable' Position: State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:20 AM

US wants to see Pakistan in 'economically sustainable' position: State Dept.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States wants to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position, State Department spokesperson Ned price has said, noting that Islamabad was in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial institutions.

Asked about Pakistan's dwindling foreign exchange reserves, he told reporters at his daily press briefing, "This is a challenge that we are attuned to." "I know that Pakistan has been working with the IMF, with international financial institutions. We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position," Price added.

"Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing.

We are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners, but ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions," he said.

Pressed on the U.S. response to Pakistan's financial challenges, Price said, "These conversations with our Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues. Oftentimes these are addressed between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners.

"But Pakistan's macroeconomic stability is a topic of conversation between the Department of State and our counterparts, the White House, the Treasury Department, among others."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Exchange White House Price United States

