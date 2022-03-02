UrduPoint.com

US Warns Against Hong Kong Travel Over Covid Rules, Child Separations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The United States advised citizens on Wednesday against travelling to Hong Kong, citing strict coronavirus curbs and the risk of children being separated from parents as the Chinese city battles a wave of infections.

"The Department of State has updated the travel Advisory for Hong Kong to Level 4 -- Do Not Travel due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated," the US consulate said in a statement on Twitter.

