US warns against Hong Kong travel over Covid rules, child separations

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The United States advised citizens on Wednesday against travelling to Hong Kong, citing strict coronavirus curbs and the risk of children being separated from parents as the Chinese city battles a wave of infections.

"The Department of State has updated the travel Advisory for Hong Kong to Level 4 -- Do Not Travel due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated," the US consulate said in a statement on Twitter.