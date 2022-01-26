UrduPoint.com

US Warns Belarus Against Helping Russia Invade Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday warned Belarus that its authoritarian government will also face reprisals if it assists ally Russia in invading neighboring Ukraine.

"We've also made clear to Belarus that if it allows its territory to be used for an attack on Ukraine, it would face a swift and decisive response from the United States and our allies and partners," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

