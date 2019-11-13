UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Citizens Against Travel To Bolivia Due To 'civil Unrest'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

US warns citizens against travel to Bolivia due to 'civil unrest'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The US State Department on Tuesday warned American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections.

"Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest," the State Department said in a travel advisory, adding that it has ordered diplomats' family members to leave and authorized "the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia." "There are recurring demonstrations, strikes, roadblocks, and marches in major cities in Bolivia," it said.

"Some protests have resulted in violent confrontations, and local authorities have used crowd control measures to discourage protests."Bolivia's attorney general said Tuesday that seven people have died in unrest that broke out after Evo Morales was controversially declared the winner of October 20 presidential polls that were said to have been tainted by fraud.

Weeks of protests followed and Morales resigned on Sunday after losing the support of the security forces, going into exile in Mexico.

Related Topics

Died Bolivia Mexico October Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

9 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

9 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

9 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

9 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

9 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.