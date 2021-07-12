UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Cuba Against Targeting Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:21 PM

US warns Cuba against targeting protesters

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned Cuba over any targeting of the people joining rare protests that erupted against the island's communist government.

"The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," he said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Assembly Twitter Cuba Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

21 minutes ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

43 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Pakistan’s soil is not being used against Afghan ..

49 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$74.18 a barrel ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Humanitarian Assistance In AJK

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.