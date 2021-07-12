US Warns Cuba Against Targeting Protesters
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:21 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned Cuba over any targeting of the people joining rare protests that erupted against the island's communist government.
"The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," he said on Twitter.