UrduPoint.com

US Warns 'further Action' To Follow Iran's Albania Cyberattack

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US warns 'further action' to follow Iran's Albania cyberattack

Washington, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The White House on Wednesday warned of "further action" against Iran as it condemned what it called an "unprecedented" cyberattack against US ally Albania.

"The United States strongly condemns Iran's cyberattack against our NATO Ally, Albania," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that Iran should be "held accountable." "The United States will take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally and set a troubling precedent for cyberspace." Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "paralyze public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems." In retaliation, Albania, which joined NATO in 2009, has broken diplomatic relations with Iran.

The incident comes as the United States and European powers struggle to salvage an agreement that would impose strict controls on Iran's controversial nuclear sector in exchange for lifting some sanctions.

Asked whether the United States would support a joint response from NATO, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said invoking collective self-defense through the transatlantic alliance's Article Five requires "multiple processes.""NATO allies will make their own sovereign decisions about how to respond to the cyberattacks, including whether to invoke... Article Five," she said.

"Our role here is to support Albania's efforts to hold Iran accountable and to work with Albania to strengthen its cybersecurity."

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Exchange Iran Nuclear White House Alliance Albania United States Albanian July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

1 hour ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

1 hour ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

1 hour ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.