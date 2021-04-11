US warns of 'consequences' if Russia acts 'aggressively' in Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in an interview Sunday of "consequences" if Russia acts "aggressively" towards Ukraine.

"I have to tell you I have real concerns about Russia's actions on the borders of Ukraine," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press" of the military build-up in the region.

"President Biden's been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences," Blinken said.