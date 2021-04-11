UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Of 'consequences' If Russia Acts 'aggressively' In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

US warns of 'consequences' if Russia acts 'aggressively' in Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in an interview Sunday of "consequences" if Russia acts "aggressively" towards Ukraine.

"I have to tell you I have real concerns about Russia's actions on the borders of Ukraine," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press" of the military build-up in the region.

"President Biden's been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences," Blinken said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

36 minutes ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

51 minutes ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.