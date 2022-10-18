US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The United States warned Monday it would take action against companies and nations working with Iran's drone programme after Russia used the imports for deadly kamikaze strikes in Kyiv.

"Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence -- the US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the drone strikes showed the need to provide "everything possible" to Ukraine as its forces gain ground against Russian invaders ahead of winter.

The Russians are "attacking critical infrastructure like power plants, hospitals, the things that people need in their daily lives that are not military targets," Blinken told reporters at Stanford University in California.