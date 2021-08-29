US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near Kabul airport

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States warned Saturday of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

"Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport... should leave the airport area immediately," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.