UrduPoint.com

US Warns Of 'specific, Credible Threat' Near Kabul Airport

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near Kabul airport

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States warned Saturday of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

"Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport... should leave the airport area immediately," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Alert United States All Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th August 2021

21 minutes ago
 DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

8 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

8 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

8 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.