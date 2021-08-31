Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Pentagon warned Monday of "real" and "specific" threats of new attacks at Kabul airport just hours ahead of a US deadline to complete its frenzied withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has been marred by Islamic State violence, including a volley of rocket fire.

President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Tuesday to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close his nation's longest war, which began in late 2001 in retaliation for the September 11 attacks.

The return to power a fortnight ago of the Taliban movement, which was toppled in 2001 in that US-led invasion, triggered a massive exodus of terrified people fearing a new version of their hardline Islamist rule.

Those flights, which have taken more than 122,000 people out of Kabul airport, will officially end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops pull out.

US forces are now focused chiefly on flying themselves and American diplomats out safely.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution requiring the Taliban to honor their commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan in the days ahead, and to grant access to the UN and other aid agencies, but did not create a "safe zone" in Kabul.

The regional Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, rivals of the Taliban, pose the biggest threat to the withdrawal, after carrying out a suicide bombing outside the airport last week that claimed more than 100 lives, including those of 13 US troops.

On Monday, they claimed to have fired six rockets at the airport. A Taliban official said the attack was intercepted by the airport's missile defence systems.

Even as the US troop presence in Afghanistan drew to an end, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that it was "a particularly dangerous time right now".

"The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific," he said Monday.