UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Time Running Out For Virus Evacuations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:30 AM

US warns time running out for virus evacuations

Washington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The United States warned Wednesday that it may soon not be able to repatriate additional citizens caught overseas in the coronavirus pandemic after bringing home more than 30,000.

"If you are on the beach when an earthquake strikes, you wouldn't just stand there waiting for the coming tsunami; you would head for higher ground immediately," senior State Department official Ian Brownlee said.

"Well, in this case, the earthquake has happened," he told reporters. "It's time to seek higher ground now, and not hope for a rescue later." Brownlee said that the United States has brought home some 31,000 citizens from more than 60 countries, with the highest demand for evacuations from South Asia and Central and South America.

After arranging 350 flights, the United States has another 80 scheduled but has received word from another 24,000 Americans that they may seek repatriation.

"There's no guarantee the Department of State will be able to continue to provide repatriation assistance and transportation options from many countries to the US may become unavailable in the future, even in a few weeks' time," he said.

The State Department has warned citizens that they may be stranded indefinitely overseas unless they come home immediately as countries impose stringent entry restrictions and airlines drastically cut flights.

US officials have advised citizens to seek commercial flights when available but has been arranging air transport from countries where none are available.

Some 20 million US citizens lived overseas before the crisis, meaning that the vast majority have chosen to stay put.

Related Topics

Earthquake United States May From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

2 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

27 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

3 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.