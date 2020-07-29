UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Venezuela Vote Will Be Worse Than Ever

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

US warns Venezuela vote will be worse than ever

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States warned Tuesday that elections planned in Venezuela later this year would be deeply fraudulent, accusing leftist leader Nicolas Maduro of seeking to manipulate the outcome.

Venezuelan authorities have called December 6 elections for the National Assembly, the only government branch led by the opposition but which has been left powerless.

The regime-controlled Supreme Court had named directors of the electoral body, which expanded by two-thirds the number of seats in the legislature, citing a demographic increase in a country that has seen millions flee the crumbling economy.

"This is yet another demonstration that with Maduro still in power, and in a position to manipulate the elections and their outcome, there can be no free and fair election in Venezuela," said Elliott Abrams, the US special representative on Venezuela.

"The conditions for free and fair elections are actually much worse today than they were in May 2018, when Maduro held the presidential elections that democracies all over the world have said were fraudulent," he told reporters.

Since January 2019, the United States and some 60 other nations have recognized National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido as interim president, rejecting the conduct of the elections.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Supreme Court World United States Venezuela January May December 2018 2019 All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

7 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

11 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.