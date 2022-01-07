US warns 'world watching' Russian conduct in Kazakhstan

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States on Thursday warned Russian troops deployed to Kazakhstan against taking control of the former Soviet republic's institutions, saying the world would watch for rights violations.

"The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We will also be watching for any actions that may lay the predicate for the seizure of Kazakh institutions."