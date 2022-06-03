U.S. weekly jobless claims fall amid tight labor market

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Initial jobless claims in the United States last week fell to 200,000 amid a tight labor market, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

In the week ending May 28, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by 11,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 211,000, according to a report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Jobless claims, which have seen ups and downs in recent weeks, remain historically low, with the latest figure matching the pre-pandemic level. In the week ending March 14, 2020, jobless claims totaled 221,000, but in the following week, the figure skyrocketed to 2.9 million.

The four-week moving average for initial jobless claims, a method to iron out data volatili