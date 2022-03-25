U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level in decades amid tight labor market

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Initial jobless claims in the United States last week fell to 187,000, the lowest level since September 1969, indicating continued labor market tightness, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday.

In the week ending March 19, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by 28,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 225,000, according to a report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Companies are struggling to hire as labor market supply cannot meet demand. There are a record 1.7 posted job openings for each person who is looking for work, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Monday at a National Association for business Economics event.

"By many measures, the labor market is extremely tight, significantly tighter than the very strong job market just before the pandemic," said Powell, noting that nominal wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades.