US welcomes Afghan ceasefire, urges quick start to talks

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday welcomed a new ceasefire between Afghanistan's government and Taliban insurgents, and voiced hope that they can quickly open talks.

"I welcome the announcements of an Eid ceasefire.

Afghans deserve to celebrate the holiday in peace," said Ross Wilson, the top US diplomat stationed in Kabul.

"I look forward to both sides fulfilling their commitments and moving quickly to intra-Afghan negotiations," he wrote on Twitter.