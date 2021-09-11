US welcomes Lebanon government, seeks 'urgent action'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States on Friday welcomed Lebanon's formation of a government after a 13-month wait and called for it to take "urgent action" to reform a battered economy.

"The United States welcomes the announcement that Lebanon's leaders have agreed to form a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, offering hope that urgent action will be taken to address the dire needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"We urge quick approval by the parliament so that this new government can get to work on concrete reforms to address Lebanon's deteriorating economic situation."