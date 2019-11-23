UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes S.Korea Decision On Pact, Urges 'lasting Solution'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:50 AM

US welcomes S.Korea decision on pact, urges 'lasting solution'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's last-minute decision to stay in an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan and urged its two allies to find a permanent solution.

"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We encourage the ROK and Japan to continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues," the spokesperson said, using the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Related Topics

Japan South Korea United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

10 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

10 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

10 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

10 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.