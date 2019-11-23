US welcomes S.Korea decision on pact, urges 'lasting solution'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The United States on Friday welcomed South Korea's last-minute decision to stay in an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan and urged its two allies to find a permanent solution.

"This decision sends a positive message that like-minded allies can work through bilateral disputes," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We encourage the ROK and Japan to continue sincere discussions to ensure a lasting solution to historic issues," the spokesperson said, using the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.