UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'well On' Way To Covid Herd Immunity By Summer: Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

US 'well on' way to Covid herd immunity by summer: Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States should be closing in on Covid herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity," he told a White House news conference.

Biden said that this milestone could be reached once vaccinations -- currently being issued at a trickle across the country of 328 million -- become available to the wider public. He predicted this could happen within a few months.

"I think we'll be able to do that this spring, but it's going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we've ever tried in this country," Biden said.

The president, who took office last Wednesday, repeated that his first goal is getting 100 million vaccinations administered in his first 100 days in office.

After this, the country will "move in the direction where we are well beyond that in the next 100 days, so we can get to the point where we reach herd immunity.""I feel good about where we're going and I think we can get it done," Biden said.

Related Topics

Immunity White House United States Million

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

8 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

9 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

8 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

8 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

8 hours ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.