UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US WHO Withdrawal A 'setback For Global Cooperation': Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

US WHO withdrawal a 'setback for global cooperation': Berlin

Berlin, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization is a "setback for global cooperation", all the more devastating at a time when international action is needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin said Wednesday.

"The global infection trend shows us that more international cooperation is needed to fight the pandemic and not less cooperation," said German government spokeswoman Martina Fietz.

Related Topics

World German Berlin United States All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

7 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

22 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

46 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

52 minutes ago

Ex-administrator Lorry Adda held on corruption cha ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.