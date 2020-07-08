US WHO withdrawal a 'setback for global cooperation': Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization is a "setback for global cooperation", all the more devastating at a time when international action is needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin said Wednesday.

"The global infection trend shows us that more international cooperation is needed to fight the pandemic and not less cooperation," said German government spokeswoman Martina Fietz.