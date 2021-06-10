US will do whatever 'necessary' to protect Afghan translators: Milley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States said Thursday it will do whatever is necessary to protect Afghans who worked as translators for US forces and now fear for their lives once foreign troops leave Afghanistan.

"I can commit to you that it's my belief that the United States government will do what is necessary in order to ensure the safety and protection of those that have been working with us for two decades," the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told a congressional panel.