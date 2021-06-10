UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Do Whatever 'necessary' To Protect Afghan Translators: Milley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

US will do whatever 'necessary' to protect Afghan translators: Milley

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States said Thursday it will do whatever is necessary to protect Afghans who worked as translators for US forces and now fear for their lives once foreign troops leave Afghanistan.

"I can commit to you that it's my belief that the United States government will do what is necessary in order to ensure the safety and protection of those that have been working with us for two decades," the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told a congressional panel.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United States Government

Recent Stories

Steps afoot to achieve target of polio campaign in ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to allocate handsome budget for IT sector ..

2 minutes ago

Sehat Sahulat Programme launched to achieve UHC

2 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 900 to Rs 110,200 tola

2 minutes ago

PCJCCI for implementing "Global City" concept in P ..

2 minutes ago

Temperature in notthern Sindh remains high

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.