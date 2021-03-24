US will not push allies into 'us-or-them choice' on China: Blinken

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will not press Washington's allies to choose between their ties with the US and China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to say Wednesday.

"The United States won't force our allies into an 'us-or-them' choice with China," he was to say, according to excerpts of a speech to be delivered at NATO headquarters in Brussels.