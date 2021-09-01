US Will 'remain Committed' To Getting Last Americans From Afghanistan: Biden
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to help scores of US citizens who remain in Afghanistan to leave, a day after the evacuation misison from Kabul airport ended.
"For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out," Biden said.