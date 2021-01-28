US will return to nuclear accord when Iran is in full compliance: Blinken

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States will return to the Iran nuclear deal when Tehran meets its commitments to the 2015 pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"President Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing," Blinken said.