UrduPoint.com

US Win Streak And Global Major Run Collide At PGA Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

US win streak and global major run collide at PGA Championship

Rochester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Americans have had a stranglehold on the PGA Championship for seven years, but if they can't keep that streak going next week, no US man will be a reigning major golf champion.

Should an American not lift the crown at Oak Hill, international golfers will have four consecutive major triumphs and for the first time in a decade, American golfers will hold no major men's titles.

Since the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf League lured away top PGA Tour talent and began play last June, global players have ruled the majors.

Spain's Jon Rahm won last month's Masters, Australian Cam Smith took the 2022 British Open before jumping to LIV weeks later and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick captured last year's US Open.

The last time Americans were without a reigning major champion was in 2013 after South Africa's Ernie Els captured the 2012 British Open, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy claimed the 2012 PGA, Aussie Adam Scott won the 2013 Masters and England's Justin Rose took the 2013 US Open.

The seven-year PGA Championship win streak, the longest US title run at the event since the 1980s, began with Jimmy Walker in 2016 and includes Justin Thomas in 2017 and 2022, Brooks Koepka in 2018 and 2019, Collin Morikawa in 2021 and Phil Mickelson in 2022.

World number one Rahm became the first European to win both a Masters and a US Open. A triumph at Oak Hill would put him halfway to a calendar-year slam and only a Claret Jug shy of a career Grand Slam.

"It would be great," Rahm said. "To be able to finish it out and close out and do a Grand Slam would be absolutely amazing." Rahm has won a record $14.5 million this season in PGA prize money, breaking 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler's old mark of $14 million.

"Feeling good with the game is at right now," Rahm said. "I'm glad to be in good form this year." World number three McIlroy, a four-time major winner, has taken a mental health break since missing the Masters cut, taking 47th at Quail Hollow in his lone Oak Hill tuneup.

"It has been a taxing 12 months mentally," McIlroy said.

"More for my mental and emotional well being I needed to be at home for those few weeks.

"I'm in a better head space." Second-ranked Scheffler expects a difficult test on an unfamiliar layout.

"I've never played Oak Hill," he said. "I know it's a great golf course. I've heard it's very challenging." Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who needs only the PGA Championship to complete a career Slam, is questionable with a left wrist injury.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible," 10th-ranked Spieth said.

Six of eight PGA Championship winners from 2009-2017 were first-time major champions, the last of them being Thomas Thomas added a second PGA Championship title to his resume when he beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff last year. Since then, however, Thomas has only three top-five finishes in 19 PGA starts.

"I'm making some moves in the right direction," Thomas said. "Seems like basically every round I'm playing I shoot the highest score I possibly can. I'm just trying to stay the course and stay patient." - Major win for LIV? - Three of the top six at the Masters were from LIV Golf, whose players are banned from PGA Tour events and will only face such rivals in majors.

No player has won a major while a LIV Golf member but 18 LIV players seek that breakthrough at Oak Hill. That includes seven players with a combined 17 major titles, among them Smith and this year's Masters runners-up Mickelson and Koepka.

Six-time major winner Mickelson returns after winning the 2021 PGA at 50, becoming the oldest major champion. He skipped last year ahead of his jump to LIV.

"I'm going to give myself quite a few chances in some upcoming majors because my game is coming around," Mickelson said.

"I've kept myself in good shape, I've been fairly injury free and I'm able to work the necessary amount to play at a high level."Four-time major winner Koepka says 54-hole LIV events offer a fine chance to prepare for majors.

"Just trying to make sure I tune everything up," Koepka said. "I live for the majors and that's where I'm trying to perform."

Related Topics

World Fine Brooks Man Ireland South Africa Adam Scott Money June 2017 2016 2018 2019 Event From Top Million US Open

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

12 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.