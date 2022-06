BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The United States won the women's 4x200m freestyle title in a new championship record time of 7:41.45 at the 19th FINA World Championships here on Wednesday.

Australia came second in 7:43.86, and Canada took the bronze in 7:44.76.

China finished fourth in 7:45.72