UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Winds Down Small Business Aid Program That Gave $800 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:40 PM

US winds down small business aid program that gave $800 bn

Washington, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The US government on Tuesday closed the books on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that extended a nearly $800-billion lifeline to small businesses to keep them afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Created by the CARES Act rescue package in March 2020, the PPP emergency aid measure offered low-cost loans to small businesses which did not have to be repaid if certain conditions were met.

In a statement announcing its May 31 closure, Small Business Administration chief Isabella Casillas Guzman said the program provided $798 billion to 8.5 million small firms and nonprofits across the country.

"I've heard story after story from small business owners across the country about how PPP funds helped them keep the lights on, pay their employees -- and gave them hope," Guzman said.

The program was part of Washington's response to the mass unemployment and business disruptions caused by the pandemic, which also included cash payments to individuals and expanded unemployment benefits, in three massive relief measures.

However, the PPP faced criticism early on after its initial funds were quickly exhausted amid reports large businesses, including major restaurant chains, partook of the funds, though some later returned the money.

It also was dogged by fraud, with Federal officials over the past year announcing hundreds of charges involving half a billion Dollars allegedly bilked from the PPP and other pandemic relief programs.

Related Topics

Business Washington Money March May 2020 From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

14 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

14 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.