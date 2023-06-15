UrduPoint.com

US Wins 'unimpeded' Access To Papua New Guinea Military Bases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 12:21 PM

US wins 'unimpeded' access to Papua New Guinea military bases

Port Moresby, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The US military will be able to operate out of bases in Papua New Guinea, according to the text of a landmark security pact that is part of Washington's efforts to outflank China in the Pacific.

The full text of the deal was tabled in Papua New Guinea's parliament on Wednesday evening and obtained by AFP, shedding light on details that have been closely guarded since the pact was inked in May.

With Papua New Guinea's agreement, the United States will be able to station troops and vessels at key airports, as well as sites such as the Lombrum naval base on Manus Island and a seaport in the capital Port Moresby.

Washington would have "unimpeded access" to the sites to "pre-position equipment, supplies and materiel", and have "exclusive use" of some base zones where "construction activities" could be carried out.

Prime Minister James Marape has been forced to defend the deal against a wave of protests and criticism, with some opponents questioning whether Papua New Guinea was signing away its sovereignty.

"We have allowed our military to be eroded in the last 48 years," he told parliament on Wednesday evening. "Sovereignty is defined by the robustness and strength of your military." Rich in natural resources and close to key shipping routes, Papua New Guinea increasingly finds itself at the centre of a diplomatic tug-of-war between Washington and Beijing.

Former prime minister Peter O'Neill said the agreement painted a target on Papua New Guinea's back.

"America is doing it for the protection of their own national interest, we all understand the geopolitics happening within our region," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Washington Parliament Beijing Port Moresby Papua New Guinea United States May All Agreement

Recent Stories

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

33 minutes ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

49 minutes ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.