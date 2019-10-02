UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Woman Gored By Bison In Same Park Where Date Was Also Attacked

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:00 AM

US woman gored by bison in same park where date was also attacked

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A US man who was gored by a bison at a park in June thought it safe to take his date back to the scene of the crime -- only for her to also be attacked.

The 22-year-old woman from Utah -- Kayleigh Davis -- was hiking last Friday on a trail in Antelope Island State Park while on an outing with her new beau when she came face-to-face with the angry bovine.

As she attempted to steer clear of the bison, it charged, flipping her up in the air and leaving her with a broken ankle and badly cut calf.

Davis told a local NBC station that the animal may have been spooked by four bikers coming down the trail.

She said that after she was lifted off the ground, the bison hovered over her and sniffed her while digging its hooves, apparently readying to charge again.

Luckily, it finally turned away and she was airlifted to a hospital.

Davis had met her date, Kyler Bourgeous, a couple of weeks before the incident. He had shared with her his unhappy encounter with a bison at the same park in June.

That episode left him with a fractured rib and collapsed lung.

Borgeous told NBC that he thought it was unlikely that a similar incident might occur when he asked Davis out on a date to watch the sunset.

"I thought my incident was a freak accident... and we'd be fine going back there," he said.

As for Davis, she says she has been having nightmares about the attack.

It's unclear when -- or if -- the pair are planning another date.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Fine Man Same May June Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

10 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.