UrduPoint.com

US Woman Leaves 'Jeopardy!' Top Spot As Record Holder

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US woman leaves 'Jeopardy!' top spot as record holder

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A US woman on Wednesday slipped from her winning position on the iconic game show "Jeopardy!" where she had reached the second-highest spot in the program's 58-year history.

Amy Schneider, who is transgender, in early January became the first woman to win a million Dollars on the trivia show, during her 28th win.

The 42-year-old engineer from California left the game with 40 victories and $1.4 million.

She was stumped Wednesday by a question asking what is the only country in the world whose name ends with the letter "h." Fellow contestant Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, became the new champion by answering Bangladesh.

Detractors have challenged Schneider's position as the first woman to reach "Jeopardy!"'s million-dollar milestone because she is transgender.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," Schneider said "the best part for me has been being on tv as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people.

" "And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen of being just a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal, like being on 'Jeopardy!'" she added.

She attributed her success to being "curious" and "spending my life learning a lot of stuff." In the end, Schneider did not surpass the record set by Ken Jennings, who racked up 74 "Jeopardy!" victories in 2004 and who is currently one of the show's interim hosts.

The show, in which contestants answer general knowledge trivia by giving the relevant question to a corresponding answer, debuted on US television in 1964.

Beloved Canadian presenter Alex Trebek hosted the show for 36 years before his death from cancer in 2020.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Chicago January Women 2020 Cancer TV From Best Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

1 minute ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

9 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

9 hours ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>