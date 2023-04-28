UrduPoint.com

US Woman Whose Accusation Led To Emmett Till Lynching Dies

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US woman whose accusation led to Emmett Till lynching dies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The white woman who accused Emmett Till of flirting with her in 1955, leading to the shocking lynching of the Black teenager that helped inspire the sweeping US civil rights movement, has died, officials said Thursday.

Carolyn Bryant Donham died Tuesday at her home in Louisiana, a letter from the local coroner's office sent to AFP said.

It did not give a reason for the 88-year-old's death.

Till, 14, was visiting relatives in rural Mississippi in the summer of 1955 when he was kidnapped, beaten and shot dead by racist vigilantes after being accused of chatting up Donham at a grocery store.

He and some other local children had visited the store where Donham, then 21, was working alone.

She said at the time he had propositioned her and touched her on the arm, hand and waist.

His disfigured body was found a few days later in a river.

The decision by his mother Mamie to have the body displayed at the funeral in an open casket brought home the horrors of lynchings and discrimination in the South.

Minister and activist Jesse Jackson would later call Till's killing the "big bang" of the civil rights movement.

An exhibit dedicated to Till at the Smithsonian's popular National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington is often marked by long queues of visitors.

Donham's husband Roy Bryant, whose family owned the grocery store, and his half-brother J.W. Milam were arrested and acquitted on murder charges by an all-white jury Donham was never taken into custody.

The men later admitted in a magazine interview that they had killed the boy.

Last year, US media reported that an unpublished memoir written by Donham claimed she was unaware that Till would be tortured and murdered.

In her account, she said the men brought the boy to her in the middle of the night and she denied it was him, but that he himself admitted it.

In 2004, the Justice Department had reopened the investigation but was unable to press any charges due to the statute of limitations.

In 2017, the author of a book on the case said Donham confessed that Till had never made any advances. The Justice Department reopened the file again, but investigators failed to determine whether she had invented the incident or not, and the investigation was closed again in December 2021.

A grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict Donham last year.

After decades of activism on the subject, a new law named after Till came into effect in 2022 making racist lynchings a Federal crime with a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

Twitter lit up with comments on the death of Bonham, with many people expressing outrage that while Till was brutally lynched as a boy, she lived into old age.

"She got to live a long life. #EmmettTill did not -- because of her lies," said a post from US actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown.

"May her soul eternally reside in the place her duplicity and hatred earned for her," this post added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Washington Died Jackson May December Women 2017 Post Family Media From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

2 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

2 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

3 hours ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

3 hours ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.