US women win first volleyball gold as Brazil downed

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States won their first women's volleyball Olympic gold medal on Sunday, downing Brazil 3-0 in the final.

The US women avenged losses against the Brazilians in the 2012 and 2008 Olympic finals to clinch gold at the Ariake Arena.

Serbia claimed the bronze after beating South Korea in the third-fourth place game.

