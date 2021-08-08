UrduPoint.com

U.S. Women Wins Seventh Consecutive Olympic Basketball Gold Medal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

U.S. women wins seventh consecutive Olympic basketball gold medal

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Brittney Griner scored 30 points to lead the United States to its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal after beating Japan in the women's basketball competition here on Sunday.

The U.S. won nine gold medals in the past 10 Olympic Games dated back in 1984.

The silver medal is also the best result for the host Japan, whose previous best, 5th placing, came from the 1976 Montreal in Canada.

It also ties the best Olympic result in Asian women's basketball as the second place as China won the silver medal in 1992.

The U.S. dominated the paint with seven blocks in the first quarter to open it 18-5 before Japan found the rhythm for the outside shooters.

Japan, which shot 41 per cent on 3-pointer before the match, did not let the U.S. pull away with constant long shots, until a lay-up of Brittney Griner, who scored 18 points in the first half, built up a 46-32 lead.

