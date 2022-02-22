(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The US national women's team has won a $24 million payout and a promise of equal pay going forward in a landmark settlement with US Soccer, the two sides announced Tuesday in a joint statement.

"U.S. Soccer has committed to providing an equal rate of pay going forward for the Women's and Men's National Teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup," the terms of the deal, sent to AFP, said.