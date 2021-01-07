WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The US women's national soccer team will hold a training camp from January 9 to 22 and play friendly matches against Colombia, the US Soccer Association announced on Thursday.

The matches will be played on January 18 and 22, and both the matches and training camp will be held in Orlando, Florida.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 27-player training camp roster before he Names 18-player rosters for each of the two matches.

"A big credit goes to our players, team staff and overall medical staff for the tremendous work to make sure we have secure and healthy environments for our camps and games," said Andonovski. "It's extremely valuable to play a team we don't see that often and it's important for our Olympic preparation."