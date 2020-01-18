UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Women's World Cup Champs Seek Berth At Tokyo Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Women's World Cup champs seek berth at Tokyo Olympics

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd were among 18 players from last year's US Women's World Cup championship squad named Friday to the American squad trying to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The eight-nation CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean) regional qualifier for the Olympics will be played January 28 to February 9 in Texas and California.

The US women kick off their bid for a seventh consecutive Olympic appearance on January 28 against Haiti at Houston and also meet Panama and Costa Rica in group stage matches.

The two top finishers in the event will earn berths in Japan, to be decided in the semi-finals on February 7 in Los Angeles.

US women have never lost a match in Olympic qualifying, but they settled for a disappointing fifth-place result at Rio in 2016 after winning gold in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012 and silver in 2000.

This will be the first major tournament for the US women under new coach Vlatko Andonovski, who was named last October after Jill Ellis stepped down following her second consecutive World Cup triumph.

"We have a balanced roster with versatile players and of course they have a lot of experience in important games," Andonovski said.

"This is a team that understands that you have to be aggressive and unpredictable in how you create scoring chances but also knows how to be smart on defense at the same time. They are mature and savvy players who can adjust on the fly if needed." The US women's fight for equal pay and benefits compared to the much less successful US men's squad drew great attention during the World Cup, fans chanting "Equal Pay" after the Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

Rapinoe, who has 50 goals in 160 appearances for the US national team, won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at last year's Women's World Cup as well as the Golden Ball as the best overall player.

There are 13 players returning from 2016 Olympic qualifying with Rapinoe, Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Ali Krieger, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O'Hara back from the 2012 US Olympic team. Heath and Lloyd were also on the 2008 Olympic team.

The only players in the 20-player US lineup who were not on the Women's World Cup squad are forward Lynn Williams, now on loan in Australia after scoring 12 goals last year to help the North Carolina Courage win the 2019 National Women's Soccer League crown, and midfielder Andi Sullivan of the NWSL Washington Spirit.

Related Topics

Loan World Australia Washington Los Angeles Tokyo Same Houston Panama Japan Costa Rica Netherlands Haiti January February October Women 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Event From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

2 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

2 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

2 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

3 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.