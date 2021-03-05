UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Workers May See Light At End Of Employment Tunnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

US workers may see light at end of employment tunnel

Washington, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The US workforce continues to reel nearly a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, but the first signs of a sustained recovery fueled by government aid and coronavirus vaccines may come in the government employment report set for release on Friday.

The Labor Department data is expected to show the unemployment rate remained unchanged in February at 6.3 percent with the economy adding 200,000 jobs, an improvement from the 49,000 positions added the month prior.

The report could bolster the case that the world's largest economy is set for a mini-boom later this year, as vaccines take the bite out of the ongoing pandemic and President Joe Biden's proposed stimulus plan helps businesses reopen and households spend.

The pain is far from over for many Americans, with the Labor Department reporting 745,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were made last week alone, and more than 18 million people were receiving government aid as of mid-February.

And a survey released earlier this week from payroll services firm ADP indicated private sector job growth last month was not as strong as expected.

- Employment in vaccination - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, tempered expectations for an employment boom this year, saying the labor market faces a lengthy recovery from mass layoffs that began when the pandemic hit in early 2020 and the US economy will not reach "maximum employment" this year.

Powell has said the true unemployment rate is higher than it appears due to the large number of people pushed out of the workforce by the pandemic, who are not counted as unemployed.

Still there are signs of improvement, and websites that specialize in hiring are reporting an increase in advertisements for job openings.

"We saw job postings kind of pause and even reverse slightly during the winter months. But they have now really surged in February," Julia Pollak, an economist for ZipRecruiter, told AFP, noting that many postings were in positions related to vaccination.

CareerBuilder said half of US states saw a gain in job postings in January, with registered nurses and truck drivers among the most sought-after roles.

The company also reported demand for workers in transportation, warehousing, health care and social assistance that it linked to the logistical needs of Covid-19 vaccine campaign.

Related Topics

World Company Job Powell January February May 2020 Market From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

10 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

11 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

11 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.