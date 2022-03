Chisinau, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets.

"Can't speak to a timeline but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively," he told reporters during a visit to Moldova.

