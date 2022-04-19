UrduPoint.com

US Working With Pakistan To Promote A Stable Afghanistan That Respects Rights Of All Its People: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 10:30 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The United States is working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all of its people, including minorities, women and girls, State Department Spokesman Ned price said Monday.

The spokesman, who was answering a question at his daily news briefing about the alleged Pakistani airstrikes against terrorists in Afghanistan, did not offer any comment on the attacks.

"We are aware of the reports of Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan, but we'd refer you to the Pakistani Government for comment," Price said.

On Sunday, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that incidents of its security forces being targeted in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan had risen significantly, and called on Taliban authorities to act against militants.

On his part, Price said, "We view Pakistan as an important stakeholder, an important partner, with whom we are engaging and have engaged as we work together to bring about an Afghanistan that is more stable, is more secure, is more prosperous, and importantly an Afghanistan that respects the basic and fundamental rights of its people, all of its people, including its minorities, its women, its girls.

"Highlighting that the US relationship with Pakistan has been a "vital" over the past nearly 75 years, he said, "We look forward to continuing that work with the new government in Pakistan across regional and international issues, adding that that work that has the potential to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and throughout the region.

"We have already congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on his election, and we look forward to working closely with his government," the spokesman said.

