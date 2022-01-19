US worried Russia could deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus: top official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States is worried that draft constitutional reforms in Belarus could lead to the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday.

Joint Russia-Belarus military exercises announced Tuesday by Minsk as Russian troops arrived in the country were "beyond normal," and could preview a permanent Russian military presence involving both conventional and nuclear forces, the official said.