USA artists group Ballet Beyond Borders mesmerized audience at Islamabad Art Fest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The international artists of Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB) of Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre USA on Sunday mesmerized audience here at on-going Pakistan first ever mega Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in Federal capital Islamabad.

President Ballet Beyond Borders Charlene Campbell Carey said that BBB embraces the changing landscapes of our global dance art form, adding that she is very happy to be here and the opportunity to enjoy with these wonderful people. "It was so amazing as large number of people were came together from different countries" she said.

"While excellence is our goal, we also seek to preserve the heritage we passionately share. We strive to protect, inspire, and connect the next generation of young artists with professionals of the highest caliber and with mentors that align with these ideals" she said. She said that dance is a cultural phenomenon and dancers are natural diplomats. Charlene Campbell Carey said that Ballet Beyond Borders is a Ballet Nation that serves as a catalyst for promoting cooperation and easing conflict by creating mutual understanding and using dance to advocate for human rights, justice, and global peace. She said that Ballet Beyond Borders is an open land, with an open heart and an open dialogue.

Charlene created the highly regarded Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre (RMBT) school and established the renowned international danced festival, Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB) that is held annually in Western Montana.

The artists of Ballet Beyond Borders performed various forms of dances from native America and modern forms and got big applause from the audience at jam packed PNCA auditorium.

Earlier, Presient Islamabad Art Festival 2019 Jamal Shah welcomed the international Ballet Beyond Borders artists. He said that that the idea of international festival was produced with aim to bring all the artists together. He said that more than 230 artists was being participating in Islamabad Art Festival.

He said that we are lucky to have them here to establish links with them so we can continue a dialogue for years to come. He said that dialogue will be productive which encourages us to come closer and together.

He said the festival was being organized by the consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries and artist associations from across the country in collaboration with foreign embassies, with generous support from the corporate sector. He thanked all the international artists on the occasion.