USA Beat Mexico 3-2 To Win Inaugural CONCACAF Nations League

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

USA beat Mexico 3-2 to win inaugural CONCACAF Nations League

Denver, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States beat Mexico 3-2 on Sunday in an inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final that ended in a wild extra time featuring a penalty converted by the United States and one missed by Mexico.

The score was knotted at 2-2 after regular time and in the 114th minute Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic put the United States ahead for the first time when he converted a penalty awarded upon VAR review. Six minutes later Andres Guardado's attempt from the spot was turned away by US substitute keeper Ethan Horvath.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

