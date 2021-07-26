UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA, Canada Advance To Gold Cup Semi-finals

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

USA, Canada advance to Gold Cup semi-finals

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States earned the final spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals on Sunday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Matthew Hoppe scored the go-ahead goal on a header after taking a cross from Cristian Roldan in the 83rd minute for the US.

The US will next face reigning Asian champions Qatar in the semis on Thursday.

In the earlier game in Texas, short-handed Canada also punched their ticket to the semis after a dominating 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The Americans won Group B over runner-up Canada despite some inconsistent play, winning all three games. Jamaica finished second in Group C with a 2-0-1 record with their lone loss coming against Costa Rica.

This was the toughest test of the tournament for the Americans, who have struggled to score and lacked cohesion heading into the knockout round.

The tournament lost much of its impact when the US decided to field a young inexperienced squad. Most of the Americans play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) where players can make as little as $60,000 a year.

In the earlier game, David Junior Hoilett scored to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute by running onto a long ball and lobbing a shot over Costa Rica goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado as Canada reached its first semi-final since 2007.

Stephen Eustaquio scored Canada's second goal after a run in the box, finding the ball and blasting it into the back of the net to make it 2-0 in the 69th minute.

Canada was missing key forwards Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola, who suffered injuries in their group game against the US.

The Canadians will face defending champion Mexico on Thursday in Houston for a spot in the final.

Related Topics

Canada Qatar Young David Dallas Houston Jamaica United States Costa Rica Mexico Sunday Gold All From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

13 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

14 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.