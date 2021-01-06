UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA Captain Alex Morgan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

USA captain Alex Morgan tests positive for Covid-19

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner with the US women's football team, has tested positive for Covid-19, the star striker said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," Morgan, 31, said in a Tweet.

"We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.

" Morgan is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, and the couple have a seven-month old daughter, Charlie.

The family returned to California from London, where Morgan had appeared in five matches for Tottenham in the Women's Super League before announcing her intention to return to the United States to play in 2021.

She had been expected to report to the US women's training camp later in January.

Related Topics

Football World Twitter Holidays Married London Los Angeles United States January Women 2020 Family All From Tottenham

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

9 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

9 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

9 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

9 hours ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.