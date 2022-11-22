UrduPoint.com

USA Draw A 'great Point' For Wales Hero Bale

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 08:00 AM

USA draw a 'great point' for Wales hero Bale

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Gareth Bale praised Wales' reaction to a poor first-half performance after his team salvaged a 1-1 draw with the USA on Monday in their first World Cup match for 64 years.

The Americans deservedly led at the break through Tim Weah's cool finish, but Wales could again rely on Bale to ride to the rescue as he won and converted a penalty to level with eight minutes left.

"Not a good first half to be honest, they played well and we played poor," Bale told ITV.

"Great talk by the gaffer at half-time and the boys came out fighting and battling like we always do. It's a great point from where we were, we showed character again like in Euro 2020 and we go again." Wales boss Rob Page is hoping his side can now follow a similar start to Euro 2020 when they qualified second in their group after a 1-1 opening draw against Switzerland.

"To go a goal behind against a very good team in the USA, it's similar to the Euros for us," said Page. "We showed character and determination. It's important to start a tournament that you don't lose the game, so credit to the lads." Wales next face Iran, who were thrashed 6-2 by England, on Friday.

Bale is confident of a victory, but admitted he felt the effects of a lack of game time at club level towards the end of the match.

"The second half, our performance was fantastic. Now it's all about recovery and go again," he added.

"We have to dig deep for our country, we always do and we keep going."

Related Topics

USA World Iran Poor Wales Switzerland Euro 2020 All From

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

7 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

7 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

7 hours ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

7 hours ago
 Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powe ..

Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling ..

7 hours ago
 Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Target ..

Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Ray ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.